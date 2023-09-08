ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more mental health disorders and substance abuse issues plaguing the Rockford area, treatment center Rosecrance announced it will be expanding its care on Friday.

“We are proud to be expanding access to care for more adults who seek treatment services,” said Carlene Cardosi, M.S.W., LCSW, CADC, Regional President of Rosecrance, Inc. “Our mission is to serve the greatest need in our communities, and this expansion demonstrates that commitment.”

Rosecrance provides behavioral health treatment for all ages through outpatient, residential and home services.

The provider is holding a hiring fair on September 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to retain specialists to support the expansion in services.

Rosecrance has multiple locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.