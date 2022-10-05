ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is partnering with several groups around the community to recognize Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Mental Illness Awareness Week was established by Congress in 1990 for the full full week of October, each year, to fight discrimination and stigma around mental illness.

Those in attendance at NAMI’s Tuesday panel at Stepping Stones Counseling Center in Rockford shared their stories.

More than 1 in 5 people in the U.S. live with a mental illness, and NAMI aims to connect individuals and families with resources and support to improve their quality of life.

“Tonight was about addressing mental illness as a disability,” said NAMI of Northern Illinois’ executive director, Danielle Angileri. “The reason we did that is because, often times, people when they think of a disability, it’s more of the physical stuff. Not the invisible illnesses, if you will, so just getting people to see that mental health disorders can also limit your day-to-day functioning as well and should be seen as such.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act was created to protect the civil rights of the disabled.

Eric Brown, systems advocacy coordinator at RAMP, said he works with many people in the Rockford area who face barriers due to their mental health.

“I hear about those barriers, and for me, as a person with a disability myself, it’s important that we do the work to eliminate those barriers so at some point we all live in a barrier-free society that allows us all to participate in the same way,” he said.

You can find more information on NAMI’s Mental Illness Awareness Week events here.