Breaking News
Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd has been arrested

Mercyhealth closing some urgent care facilities, adjusting hours at others

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced Friday that it is closing some urgent care facilities and adjusting hours at other locations in Winnebago County.

Mercyhealth Urgent Care–Roscoe, 5000 Prairie Rose Dr., Roscoe, is extending hours starting June 1, 2020, Monday-Friday, 8 am-8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am-4 pm

Mercyheath Urgent Care-Winnebago, 102 Landmark Dr., Winnebago is closing May 28, 2020

Mercyhealth Urgent Care-Rockton Ave., Bldg. 1, 2300 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, is closing May 30, 2020

Mercyhealth Urgent Care-Perryville, 3401 N. Perryville Rd., Rockford, continues seeing patients daily, 7 am-9 pm.

Mercyhealth says it will be relocating staff to other locations to accommodate patient demand.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories