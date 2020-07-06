Mercyhealth plans to close mental illness unit at Rockton hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth has filed documents with the State of Illinois, requesting to discontinue inpatient acute mental illness services at its Rockton campus.

Javon Bea, President and CEO of Mercyhealth said in a statement Monday, “Mercyhealth filed a Certificate of Exemption application with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board(IHFSRB) to discontinue inpatient acute mental illness services at the Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton Campus in the third quarter of 2020 due to the ongoing low patient census trend which has not allowed us to keep the service and has not allowed us to retain a psychiatric physician provider. There has also been an increased shift to outpatient mental health programming and services. The Acute Mental Illness (AMI) inpatient beds do not meet current IHFSRB target utilization standards to justify the unit.”

Mercyhealth says it plans to continue outpatient mental health programs at Mercyhealth Glenwood location in Rockford.

