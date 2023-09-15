ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth Development Foundation and Barnes and Noble are teaming up to donate books to every baby born in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Donation events will raise funds for Mercyhealth’s “Books for Babies” program, which gifts a new book to each baby in Javon Bea Riverside’s NICU.

Anna Hall, NICU manager, said, “Barnes and Noble did a great job of picking out their favorites, so if staff or visitors want to purchase a book for themselves, there would be a good choice for them, and there are also some that are great for babies. Even just learning how to hold a book helps them with tangible fine-motor skills, so the books are great for that.”

The first book fair was held Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but a second will be held on Saturday at Barnes and Noble at the CherryVale Mall, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.