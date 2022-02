ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community is running out of time to voice their opinions on the scheduled scale-back of services at a local hospital.

Wednesday was the last day for Rockford residents to speak out about Mercyhealth’s request to eliminate in-patient services at their Rockton Avenue campus. Residents can send their thoughts to DPH.HFSRB.PublicHearings@Illinois.gov.

A state review board is taking written comments before it votes on the matter on March 15.