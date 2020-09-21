Mercyhealth employee publishes children’s book

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jess Ehret, a certified child life specialist at Mercyhealth, has published a children’s book to help little patients overcome fears about staying in the hospital.

Ehret’s book, “The Hospital Bedtime Story,” tells the tale of Riley, who uses positive thinking and her imagination to make the overnight stay at a hospital less scary so she can sleep tight.

The book was published in April 2020 and has sold over 150 copies.

“Anytime I see my patients move from fear and anxiety, to calmness and even laughter is my greatest reward,” said Ehret. “The book feedback has been positive. The best part is when people send me stories about patients that they’ve read the story to. Or even send pictures of their child with the book during hospitalization, with comments about how they could relate to the main character and how it helped them.”

Ehret’s book is available at Amazon, Target, and Barnes & Noble.

