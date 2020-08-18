Mercyhealth ending in-patient emergency services at Rockton Avenue campus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced Tuesday it will be providing only outpatient and clinic services at its Rockton Avenue location, in an effort to consolidate staff between its two hospitals.

The company said it will use ambulance services to transport certain emergency room patients from its Rockton Campus to the Level 1 Trauma Center at its Riverside Campus.

“We have reassessed our services between our campuses and taken some helpful steps to provide better coordination of care for our patients and streamline services for faster and more efficient patient responsiveness. These adjustments will assist us in adapting to the massive changes in our patient care patterns caused by the decline in patient volume due to COVID-19. It is a new world and, like so many other businesses and health systems, we must adapt. It is just common sense to streamline and unify our services between our two campuses for efficiency and better coordination and continuity of care for our patients, with the changing patient patterns resulting from COVID-19,” said Javon Bea President/CEO Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth said the move comes after decreased volume in its emergency departments, an increase in telemedicine, and lower surgery volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockton Avenue Campus will continue its outpatient hospital and clinic services including:

Surgery services

Full operating rooms

Cancer services, including outpatient chemotherapy infusion treatment

Endoscopy

Family medicine

Laboratory

Pain Center

Inpatient pharmacy

Radiology

Pulmonology

Cardiac/pulmonology rehabilitation

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Procedures– newly renovated

Neurology

Pediatrics

General surgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Sub-acute inpatient services

Outpatient EEG/EMG

Physical therapy

Podiatry

Rheumatology

Wound Center

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

