Mercyhealth gift drive collects cheer for NICU parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Riverside hospital held a holiday gift drive Thursday to help families with babies in its neonatal intensive care unit.

The drive-thru event ran from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the hospital, located at 8201 E Riverside Blvd.

Donors dropped off money and gift cards.

Mercyhealth Foundation’s development director, Jenni Wolf, says the Christmas season can be hard on families that spend weeks, sometimes months, in the hospital with a sick child.

“We do like spread some holiday cheer and especially on NICU families who probably are going to end up spending their holidays here at the hospital. So, we want to support them give them a little bit of joy and give them an opportunity to, you know, order out, order some food, get it delivered, spend some time with their babies here,” Wolf said.

Those who donated Thursday received a Christmas cookie-making kit as a thank you.

