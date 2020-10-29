Mercyhealth NICU nurse makes over 50 handmade Halloween costumes for babies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Newborn trick-or-treaters in Mercyleath’s NICU got to dress up for Halloween this week, thanks to nurse JoAnn Gorsline.

Gorsline handmade over 50 costumes this year, including Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, a sunflower, an owl, butterfly, bee, gumboil machine and a pumpkin, to name a few. This is the third year she has made costumes for all NICU patients in the hospital on Halloween.

“Halloween is different for everyone this year so doing this for our parents offers a sense of normalcy for them,” said JoAnn. “To be able to take pictures with these costumes provides a wonderful memory they can have for years to come.”







