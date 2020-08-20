Mercyhealth nurse says changes could put lives at risk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The recent changes happening at Mercyhealth’s Rockton campus have some residents and staff frustrated. Our team spoke with a Rockton campus nurse and one local mother. Both say getting rid of the level one trauma emergency room on Rockton Avenue doesn’t make sense and puts lives in jeopardy.

“Last Friday my son was shot five times,” said Toni Gay. “He had 10-20 minutes of breath left in him.”

Toni Gay’s son was rushed to Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue campus where his mom says he survived thanks to the emergency room trauma team.

“The trauma team told me his blood pressure was 40 and if they didn’t incubate him when he got there, he would have died,” Gay said.

However, with Mercyhealth’s recent changes she doesn’t know if her son would have survived if he had to drive to Mercy’s Riverside campus. A Mercyhealth nurse, who didn’t want to be identified, shares the same frustration.

“I feel like it’s honestly doing our community such a huge disservice,” the anonymous nurse said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me how budget could be the reason.”

“Everything that does not make Javon Bae money, he does not want around,” the nurse said. “As a nurse I never thought that my job would be in jeopardy, I always thought my job would be safe.”

Patients can still go to Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue campus, but they will be placed on standby until personnel figure out which emergency room they’ll be sent to.

“Sometimes when these patients get dropped off a few minutes can mean a difference between life or death for them,” the nurse explained.

“We’re able to look at their insurance before they are actually admitted, so we know whether they’re going to go to Riverside or if they’re going to go to another hospital because when they’re admitted there’s more cost involved. If they don’t have very good insurance, they’ll go to another hospital, but if they have good insurance that Mr. Bae likes and will get good reimbursement from then they’ll go to Riverside to get the rest of their care.”

“Although the Rockton Avenue campus maybe does not make Javon Bae as much money, but it is a huge, huge need in the community,” the nurse added.

And as Gay recalls from her son’s experience…”Time is of the essence when it’s trauma,” she said.

For the last three days, we have reached out to Mercyhealth to comment on the changes but we have yet to hear back.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

