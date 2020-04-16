Mercyhealth offers to treat all of Rockford’s COVID-19 patients at Rockton Ave hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Mercyhealth announced a plan to convert their Rockton Ave hospital into a singular location to treat Rockford’s COVID-19 patients.

Mercyhealth says they have made numerous adjustments to accommodate a COVID-19 surge including enhancing airflow by changing hospital units into negative pressure units and adding a number of critical care beds.

“We feel we can safely begin to perform select procedures at our Riverside Hospital campus,” said Javon Bea, President/CEO of Mercyhealth. “We have had numerous requests from patients to open outpatient services such as elective surgeries and radiology imaging services. I am sure the other Rockford hospitals have had similar requests. These services can be safely performed using appropriate protocols and precautions at our Riverside Hospital.

“We are confident in our plans to care for COVID-19 patients at our Rockton Avenue Hospital and NON-COVID-19 patients at our Riverside Hospital,” Bea added.

Bea said the hospital had reached out to OSF and SwedishAmerican about their interest in participating in the plan, which would leave their hospitals open to accept non-COVID-19 patients and perform elective procedures.

For the plan to be put in place, Mercyhealth would need approval from Governor JB Pritzker, and Bea said he will be contacting Sen. Dave Syverson and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara to make an appeal to the Governor.

