ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth has set July 24th as the opening date for a new hospital in Crystal Lake.

According to the Daily Herald, a public open house will take place on Saturday, July 15th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic at 875 S. Route 31.

The hospital began construction in 2021 at a projected cost of $105 million, and it is the city’s first 24-hour emergency care unit.

The new hospital will have 13 inpatient beds and two intensive care units.

Mercyhealth will hold a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Crystal Lake.

Mercyhealth operates hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.