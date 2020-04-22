Mercyhealth patient leaves hospital after 14 days on a ventilator

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who spent 14 days on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 was discharged recently from Mercyhealth hospital.

According to a Facebook post, during his stay, Tim and his family saw stories of patients recovering from coronavirus, which gave them hope and encouragement.

Tim was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

