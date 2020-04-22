Mercyhealth patient leaves hospital after 14 days on a ventilator

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who spent 14 days on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 was discharged recently from Mercyhealth hospital.
According to a Facebook post, during his stay, Tim and his family saw stories of patients recovering from coronavirus, which gave them hope and encouragement.
Tim was discharged from the hospital on Friday.
