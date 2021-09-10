Mercyhealth requires staff get vaccinated or pay monthly fee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced Friday that it is requiring all of its staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or pay a monthly fee, which will be set into a risk pool.

The fees will range from $60 to $265 per month, based on the employee’s salary. “A corollary example is 16-year-old drivers having to pay higher insurance costs because they make up a higher risk pool for losses to the insurance company,” Mercyhealth said in a statement.

“We require all of our staff, in all they do each day to assure patient safety while serving our patients. The new policy provides employees a choice, while also encouraging them to get vaccinated and the requirement of weekly testing and masking at all times assures patient safety,” said Javon R. Bea, President/CEO of Mercyhealth.

In June, OSF Healthcare ordered all of its employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.