Mercyhealth Rockford say residents who have coronavirus symptoms should consult doctor from home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rather than make a trip to the Emergency Room right away, Mercyhealth Rockford is urging residents who experience difficulty breathing, cough, and fever to get medical advice from home.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Winnebago County, but the health network says it is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.
Mercyhealth says anyone who experiences symptoms related to coronavirus should contact their primary care physician first, or use Mercyhealth Virtual Visit Now, a telehealth option which connects users with physicians via Internet.
Mercyhealth says the spread of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses can be prevented by washing your hands often with soap and warm water; covering your cough and sneezing into your upper sleeve or a tissue that you throw away; cleaning surfaces often and staying home when you are sick.
