ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth announced Monday that it has temporarily closed its Roscoe urgent care location at 5000 Prairie Rose Drive.

The healthcare provider advises patients in need of immediate care to visit Mercyhealth Perryville, at 3401 N. Perryville Road in Rockford.

Primary Care Physician offices at Mercyhealth Roscoe will remain open for scheduled appointments, the hospital said.

Mercyhealth did not say when the urgent care location would reopen, or what caused the closure.