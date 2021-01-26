Mercyhealth sending invitations to eligible patients to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth says it has begun notifying eligible patients that they can schedule an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The health system says those included in Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution — frontline essential workers and residents 65 and older — will begin receiving invitations to schedule an appointment via their Mercyhealth MyChart account.

Vaccinations will be given by appointment only, Mercyhealth said.

Mercyhealth patients without a MyChart account can request an activation code by clicking on the Request an Account button on mercyhealthsystem.org.

“Proactive notification through other outreach methods, such as mail, phone and email, will be utilized as our vaccine supply allows. At this time, there is not a phone number to call to schedule nor is there a wait list,” the hospital said in a press release.

Some Walgreens locations and county health departments are included on the the Illinois Department of Pulbic Health’s list of vaccination centers.

Residents can register for an appointment at Walgreens here.