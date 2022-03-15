ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved a plan to remove in-patient services from Mercyhealth’s Rockton Avenue campus and transfer them to its Riverside hospital.

The vote came after an initial dismissal of the request by the board, when the first round of voting, 5 for and 2 against, did not meet the required number of ‘yes’ votes as required by state statute.

Several members voiced reservations with the plan over logistics and access issues, but 4 members voted to approve it because Mercyhealth had submitted the legally required materials for the proposal.

Two members voted against the plan, but two members – including Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell – recused themselves over conflict-of-interest concerns, leaving the number of affirmative short of the number required by the state for approval.

The approval was granted in a re-vote, with 6 yes votes and one abstension (and with “severe reservations” more than one board member said) after a motion to reconsider was put forward by Mercyhealth’s attorney.

In explaining Mercyhealth’s position, CEO Javon Bea said the move was necessary after decreased volume in its emergency departments, an increase in telemedicine, and lower surgery volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We initially planned that patients needing hospital care but who were unlikely to need advanced, complex care would be hospitalized at our Rockton Avenue site. Over time, the operational reality proved very different,” Bea said.

“Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford has only one hospital license but services are located in two buildings at two different sites,” Bea said. “Rockford is blessed, as it is the only city of its size in Illinois that has three trauma centers two of them being Level I trauma centers. To put this into perspective, Rockford has two Level I trauma centers and one Level II trauma center serving the 285,350 residents of Winnebago County. That is 95,000 residents per trauma center.”

Others, including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, Rep. Maurice West, Rep. Dave Vella, and Sen. Steve Stadelman pushed back against Bea’s claims, saying Bea intended to close the Westside campus ever since the announcement of the new, multi-million dollar hospital on east Riverside, despite his repeated assurances to the contrary.

Bea said Tuesday that Mercyhealth has no plans to close the Rockton campus but continues to use it for oncology, outpatient operating rooms, endoscopy, family medicine, pediatrics, cardiac rehab, orthopedics, and more.

In addition to losing over $127 million over the past three years to operate both facilities, Bea said the hospitals were having staffing issues, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have tried for some years now, but Mercyhealth cannot operationalize two emergency trauma departments for one hospital license in Rockford,” Bea said. “We simply do not have the manpower, staff or financial capabilities.”

Bea also said the hospital was in danger of flooding, after a 2018 incident flooded the hospital and cost $30 in damage, and the City of Rockford has refused to install a box culvert to prevent future flooding.

Mercyhealth’s insurance company sued the City of Rockford, claiming it was negligent in the maintenance of the storm drain and sewer system near the hospital.

“If we had any plans to close the Rockton Ave. hospital building, we would not be suing the City to put the storm water box culvert in place to prevent the Rockton Ave. hospital building from flooding and being condemned,” Bea said. “It is not a matter of if the hospital will flood again, but when. The fact is, the only real threat to our Rockton Ave. hospital building being closed is through flood contamination.”

The hospital is expected to discontinue the in-patient services right away, and shift services to the Mercyhealth Javon Bea Riverside location, which opened in 2019.

In 2020, Mercyhealth discontinued care for 66,000 local IlliniCare, Meridian, Molina Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield patients and also shut down inpatient mental health treatment services. Mercyhealth said its losses from Medicaid exceed $30 million a year.

Bea, a Rockford native, has served as the President and CEO of Mercyhealth since 1989. He is credited with much of the growth Mercyhealth has had over the last 30 years.