Mercyhealth’s neonatal unit celebrates 50 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital Riverside has been serving high risk infants and mothers for 50 years.
The program first started at the former Rockford Memorial Hospital on Rockton Avenue in 1970. What started as a 10 bed nursery has grown to over 50 beds, featuring private rooms and a Level 3 Regional Perinatal Center.
The NICU program has cared for over 20,000 babies since it first opened.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Park District Board votes to save Riverview Ice House
- Brothers killed Florida teen nearly 15-years ago because they mistakenly thought she was pregnant, deputies say
- Trump order says federal buildings should only be ‘beautiful’ and ‘classical’
- California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
- ‘Operation Stolen Promise’ targets counterfeit vaccines
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!