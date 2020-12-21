Mercyhealth’s neonatal unit celebrates 50 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital Riverside has been serving high risk infants and mothers for 50 years.

The program first started at the former Rockford Memorial Hospital on Rockton Avenue in 1970. What started as a 10 bed nursery has grown to over 50 beds, featuring private rooms and a Level 3 Regional Perinatal Center.

The NICU program has cared for over 20,000 babies since it first opened.

MORE HEADLINES: