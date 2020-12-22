Mercyhealth’s top doctor addresses safety concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth’s Chief Medical Officer John Dorsey says the Pfizer vaccine was successfully distributed last week, and shipments of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in the next few days.

Moderna shots have a longer shelf life and don’t require the same cold storage as the Pfizer vaccine, Dorsey said.

He said those receiving the shots should not be fearful: “This is a very safe vaccine. Very new technology for vaccines, but it’s not a new technology. This technology has been used for chemotherapy development and in cancer research and cancer development for quite a long time, so it doesn’t effect your DNA.”

However, Dorsey said the vaccine brands are not interchangeable, meaning if one shot is administered, the recipient must take the corresponding booster shot from the same brand.

