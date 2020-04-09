Mercyheatlh asking residents for donations of protective equipment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Mercyhealth hospital is turning to the community for help with needed supplies.

Mercyhealth says it is in need of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, surgical masks, thermometers, footwear covers, and gloves.

The healthcare provider is asking more crafty residents to make masks.

Collection sites are set up at 5 different Mercyhealth locations throughout the stateline area.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center–Janesville

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center–Harvard

Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside,Rockford

Javon Bea Hospital–Rockton, Rockford

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center–Walworth

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can also make a monetary donation by visiting mercyhealthsystem.org/coronavirus and click on donate now.

