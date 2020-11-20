Meridian Schools going fully remote after Thanksgiving

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Meridian School District 223 announced Friday that it would be transitioning to fully remote learning for students after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The district says it will reopen schools on Tuesday, January 19th.

The move comes at the behest of the Ogle County Health Department, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the district said.

The district said approximately 10% of staff and students are currently under quarantine, including 17% in one building.

The district also reports that the 7 day positivity rate in its zip codes is 25%.

“We have been a single employee absence away from shutting down multiple buildings and/or departments within the past two weeks,” Superintendent Dr. PJ Caposey said.

“Given that, I feel that we have a responsibility to our students, employees, and community to ensure we are also doing our part to implement COVID19 mitigation strategies — including adhering to the OCHD’s recommendation. While our Board of Education is supportive of this decision, they are not universally in favor of this transition,” Caposey said.

