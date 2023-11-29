DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that its new DeKalb Data Center is now operational.

Meta broke ground on the facility, located at 2050 Metaverse Way, in 2020.

The data center represents a $1 billion investment in the state of Illinois and is part of the company’s global infrastructure. It is expected to create 200 jobs at its peak.

“We chose DeKalb because it offered excellent infrastructure, access to renewable energy, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations staff, and great community partners that have helped us move forward quickly, and we’re happy to call it home,” said Meta’s director of data center community and economic development, Brad Davis.

“Illinois is leading the country in development of data center sites, and I’m thrilled Meta took note of our commitment and decided to invest in Dekalb,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the opening of this new site, we have another opportunity to connect Illinois to the global technology network while creating hundreds of new jobs, all while preparing young workers for the needs of a 21stcentury workforce with the support of Meta’s investments.”

“From day one, Meta stated their goal was to make a significant impact in DeKalb, and they have exceeded this in many ways. They have created hundreds of new jobs, diversified our tax base, and invested in our nonprofit community. I couldn’t be prouder of the corporate partner they been,” said Mayor Cohen Barnes, City of DeKalb.

Meta also announced a $290,000 grant program in partnership with Northern Illinois University to support STEM education in underrepresented populations. The funding will be used to fund the Barb City STEAM Studio, providing after-school programming two days each week and residential summer camps.

Meta also said the DeKalb Data Center is run on 100% renewable energy.