Mexican restaurants happy indoor dining is back this Cinco de Mayo

(WTVO) — Wednesday is May 5 or better known as Cinco de Mayo.

It’s a Mexican tradition filled with lots of authentic food, drinks, and history. The festivities have even more significance for restaurant owners this year, after COVID-19 put a damper on the event last year.

For many places, Cinco de Mayo provides an opportunity to help local restaurants get back on track after being shut down for months.

“Today’s exciting being Cinco De Mayo. I mean, last year for Cinco it was a curbside-only event. So we haven’t really had a full restaurant of guests for Cinco since 2019,” said Joshua Binning, the one of Lucha Cantina.

Tacos, chips & salsa, and margaritas. Last year, while many people celebrated Cinco de Mayo at their home, Binning says he is happy customers are allowed to sit inside this year.

“We’re very excited. Our reservation book for tonight is very full which is fantastic. We still have some room for walk-ins which is great and then we got lunch-time as well, which we’re open,” said Binning.

Cinco de Mayo is the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The general manager of Fiesta Cancun, Luis Perez, is originally from Puebla and tells us how this holiday hits home for him.

“This is a really special holiday for me because most of my family lives there, they do celebrate it. Since I’m from there I know people who’s great grandpas were actually in the battle. So it is a really important holiday,” said Perez.

While curbside pickup is still available, both owners encourage customers to dine in for an incredible Cinco de Mayo dining experience.

“I will make sure everything comes out perfect and we can also share some of the stories about Mexico, about the battle, about what we know about the holiday, about everything,” Perez said.

“When I was getting ready for bed last night, I told my wife, ‘You know what, I wish I could just fast forward to tomorrow.’ I just wanted to get here and have this happen because as much as today is a long day for us this is what we do. We love days like this and we’re happy we’re gonna’ have so many guests here to enjoy it with us today,” said Binning.

While reservations are filling up fast and capacity is still limited due to restrictions, walk-ins are accepted at both restaurants.