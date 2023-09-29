ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Consulate of Mexico is visiting Rockford this weekend to offer services like passports, consular identification, and voter registration to Mexican nationals living in the area.

About 900 appointments are expected to be completed by Saturday.

The YWCA hosted the mobile consulate in an effort to make services available locally, and spare residents the trip to Chicago.

“There is a high Mexican citizen presence here in Rockford. And sometimes these services are rather complicated to do the whole process when you have to go all the way to Chicago. A lot of these individuals would have to take a whole day off from work and so this gets those services closer to them, basically,” said Diego Valdivia, Director of Immigrant Services at YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

The consulate will be at the YMCA through Saturday.

The Consulate of Mexico makes periodic appointments in Rockford.