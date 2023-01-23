MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said Sunday that policies that abolish cash bail in U.S. cities are contributing to a rise in crime nationwide.

Suarez was on CBS’ Face the Nation when he said efforts made to reform bail laws were having the consequence of creating “lawlessness.”

“What’s happening is, for example, people get out right away, they’re not even, you know, they don’t even have to post bail. So they’re able to get out right away. And so we’re seeing someone go into like a CVS, for example, and take thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, which is causing a CVSs to close, which hurts the rest of the city, but that’s not particularly related to the gun violence issue. It’s related more to petty crime, which is creating lawlessness in some of our cities.”

Illinois is poised to become the first state in the country to abolish the cash bail system, after passing the landmark Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act), which includes the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently told CNBC that the policy “doesn’t mean you’re just letting the jail doors open.”

The SAFE-T Act was introduced by the Illinois Black Caucus as part of Black legislators’ response to the murder of George Floyd

Many Illinois law enforcement agencies have warned the act will embolden criminals and make it harder for police to keep offenders off the streets.

Pritzker told CNBC, “Violent criminals shouldn’t be let out on bail. But when you’ve got somebody who committed a nonviolent offense and, frankly, would be kept in jail for months because they just don’t have a few hundred dollars, that’s not a justice system. That’s injustice.”

CNBC anchor Joe Kernen also pressed Pritzker on the rise in “smash and grab” retail theft across the state.

Pritzker dismissed the concerns, saying, “It’s the serious criminals that are committing the violent crimes It’s not people who are committing shoplifting who are going out and stabbing and killing people.”

A legal challenge has prevented the SAFE-T Act from being implemented until a decision on a lawsuit against it is heard.