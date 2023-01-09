CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A trial date in one of Chicago’s biggest political corruption trials has been set.

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan will face racketeering charges starting on April 1, 2024. The trial is expected to last up to seven weeks.

Madigan and confidant Michael McClain are charged with conspiring with AT&T executives and lobbyists to send money to a Madigan associate in exchange for Madigan’s help passing legislation to benefit AT&T.

Madigan already faces corruption charges in a ComEd bribery scandal. He pled not guilty in November.