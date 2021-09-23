Micro Pantries to pop up soon in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Another lifeline for families in need is coming to Winnebago County. “Micro Pantries” will soon be popping up.

Organizers took the concept of “Free Little Libraries,” which offer books at no charge, and are using the same idea to distribute food and personal protective equipment.

10 two-story pantries will be filled with non perishable food, books, masks and other safety equipment. Organizers said that anybody who needs the help can stop by.

“It is just open to the community,” said Erika Hannah, the Community Engagement Specialist for Molina Healthcare Illinois. “It is something free that if they are in need, we hope that they will utilize these pantries for whatever they need, to maybe get them to the next day or so, or whatever they need.”