Midland Bank donates $12K to Rockford’s Family Peace Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Family Peace Center is one step closer to opening its doors after a generous $12,000 donation from Midland State Bank.

Rockford Mayor McNamara says the donation will go towards marketing for the domestic violence shelter, so people in crisis won’t have to search far for safety.

“These dollars will be critical to make sure that we get our message out to those survivors so that they have the comfort and safety that they’re community is standing behind them and they have a safe place to go,” he said.

The temporary site downtown, 313 N. Main Street, directly across from the Coronado Performing Arts Center, is set to open this summer.

