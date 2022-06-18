ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford welcomed back “Midsommar Fest” this weekend, as the Swedish Historical Society has been celebrating Swedish culture in Rockford for more than 50 years.

The traditional Midsommar celebration was held at the Erlander Home Museum and Nordic Cultural Center, 404 S. 3rd St. Food, music and dancing with strangers took place at the event. The Swedish Historical Society’s mission is preserving Swedish-American history and culture, as well as providing educational programs.

A director for the organization said it is good that the festival is back in the “Forest City.”

“It feels wonderful to celebrate again today, after months and months and months of planning and years and years of waiting to come back again,” said Alix Fox, executive director of the Swedish Historical Society. “Having the Sommerfest is a beloved tradition, not only to our members but to the City of Rockford.”

They held an ABBA salute at Veterans Memorial Hall on Friday night.