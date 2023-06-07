CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Southwest Airlines customer service agent is accused of playing a central role in a $1.9 million airline ticket scheme.

DaJuan Martin, 38, of Bolingbrook was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud Monday. Martin allegedly conspired with multiple people, including co-defendant Ned Brooks, 46, to create and sell fraudulent travel vouchers.

During Martin’s employment at Southwest from November 2018 to June 2022, the customer service agent created almost $1.9 million worth of flight vouchers issued to phony recipients, Federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The scheme involved a network of buyers, like Brooks, who would then text message Martin when they wanted vouchers. Martin would then sell them the vouchers at a discounted rate.

Brooks was charged with four counts of wire fraud for his role in the scheme. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors are also looking for the defendants to forfeit money and possessions gained through the scam. Prosecutors estimated $1.9 million in gains from Martin and $732,000 from Brooks, including $27,000 in cash and a 2021 Land Rover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.