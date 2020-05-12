Midway Drive-In opening May 22 with ‘Grease,’ ‘Ferris Bueller’

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — The Midway Drive-In has announced it will be opening on May 22nd with a double feature of “Grease” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The theater says “additional policies to increase your convenience and peace of mind will be announced soon.”

McHenry’s drive-in, the McHenry Outdoor Theater, opened last weekend. There, the theater cut capacity in half, and mandated that vehicles will be parked 12 to 16 feet apart. Face masks have to be worn by patrons lying in the back of a truck or van with the back open.

Mia and Mike Kerz operate the Midway Drive-In and also run Chicago’s Flashback Weekend horror convention, and run all-night horrorthons twice a year at the drive-in.

Photo: Midway Drive-In

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

