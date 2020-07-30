Midway Village cancels 2020 World War II Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — World War II Days have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Midway Village Museum announced on Thursday.

The annual event was set to take place over two days the weekend of September 19-20.

World War II Days attracts reenactors from all over the United States to offer visitors a recreation of battle conditions during the Second World War.

The Midway Village Museum says it is investigating how it can offer a virtual experience instead this year.

