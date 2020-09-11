Midway Village Museum hosting drive-thru Halloween event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Midway Village Museum will hold a drive-thru All Hallow’s Eve event on Saturday, October 17th.
The event runs 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
With the anticipation that trick-or-treating will be cancelled or severely restricted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum says it will allow cars to drive through its 13-acre Victorian village and visit up to 20 trick-or-treat stops hosted by local businesses.
Candy will be handed out into official trick-or-treat bags purchased through the museum. The cost is $5 per car (free for museum members), which includes 3 trick-or-treat bags.
Visitors must stay in their vehicles and are encouraged to come in costumes.
Midway Village Museum is located at 6799 Guilford Road.
