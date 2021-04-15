Midway Village raises historic American flag for 47th season of Victorian Village

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The learning continues at another Stateline museum. Victorian Village at Midway Village is now open.

The 47th season was marked with a flag-raising ceremony–but if you look closely you’ll notice a few missing stars.

The Loves Park VFW Color Guard raised a 44-star American flag as a symbol of history and education. The museum’s executive director says it is exciting to have a piece of national history in Rockford.

“The United States flag is such an icon to our country, the history of our country and the freedom of our country. So, we wanted to use the flag raising today to really tell the story about what the flag means to our country and the history of our country,” said executive director Patrick O’Keefe.

Midway Village’s 13-acre Victorian Village takes visitors back to the era of 1890 to 1910.