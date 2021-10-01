Midwest governors hope to bring more electric cars to the region

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin are sharing the keys on a new cause. Electric cars.

The “Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition,” or Rev Midwest for short, is hoping to reduce toxic emissions from cars and trucks.

The bipartisan plan would make charging stations more accessible, and in turn boost adoption electric vehicles across the states.

All five governors will coordinate their efforts to add stations, and they reportedly hope to capture a larger share of electric vehicle production.