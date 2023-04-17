ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is teaming up with Indiana and Michigan to secure funding for a regional clean hydrogen hub.

The “Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen” is hoping to get $1.2 billion in federal funding for the project, which aims to reduce planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

The group is one of 33 being considered for the grants, which will build as many as 10 hydrogen hubs across the country.

The Department of Energy considers clean hydrogen crucial to achieving President Biden’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.