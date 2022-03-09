SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges.

Madigan entered his plea at an arraignment on Wednesday, according to WGN.

Madigan was indicted by federal prosecutors for his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics.

Madigan, 79, is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment. Federal prosecutors allege Madigan was essentially the leader of a group that engaged in criminal conduct for his benefit. They call it the “Madigan Enterprise.”

The indictment says members of Madigan’s crew allegedly engaged in illegal activities such as “soliciting and receiving bribes and unlawful personal financial advantage from persons and parties having business with the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago.”

He resigned from political life one year ago as federal investigators focused their inquiries on the Democrat’s allies and their lucrative lobbying practices. In 2020, prosecutors revealed a plea agreement with utility giant ComEd, in which the company admitted to courting Madigan’s favor by sending jobs and contracts to his cronies.

They agreed in August 2020 to pay $200 million in a settlement to defer prosecution, though that agreement did not preclude criminal charges against any individual.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.