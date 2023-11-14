ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Miles Nielsen, son of Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen, along with his wife, singer-songwriter Kelly Steward, are opening a new bar and live music venue in downtown Rockford.

The Music Box, at 218 E. State Street, is described as “an upscale Listening Room & Bar located in the heart of downtown Rockford,” with “spacious design and elegant, yet retro decor and historical artifacts and pictures that will foster an environment that gives proper tribute to the history of Rockford.”

According to a Facebook post, The Music Box is an homage to the original Music Box Gift Shoppe that was started by Nielsen’s grandfather, Ralph Nielsen, as part of three stores including the Nielsen Music House and Nielsen Pianos & Organs, which was located at 404-410 7th Street.

The new bar is designed by Studio GWA, 200 Prairie Street, an architectural firm that also designed the new Rockford Public Library.

No opening date has been set, but a request for a liquor license for the establishment went before Rockford City Council on Monday.