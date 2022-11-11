BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way to shed a light on those who’ve served from around the area.

The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, “A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War.” Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veterans’ experiences from the war.

He told stories, lessons he learned, and much more, this was something he might not have been able to do in the past.

“For the longest time a lot of us vietnam vets didnt even talk about the war. I know I put the uniform away and i didnt touuch it for 25 years,” Larson said.

The exhibit was a chnace for teh community and the musuem to help continue to change that narrative. A hope to never allow those stories and people to be forgotten.

“It goes from 1860 up through present day. All of the uniforms are Boone county residents and most of the objects are as well,” said Chris Gardner, the exhibits curator. “We had a smaller military room and the stories we wanted to tell about Boone county residents did not fit into that room anymore. and so we expanded and we had so many object from Boone county residents who trusted us with their ancestors artifacts and we really wanted to pay tribute to everyone that served in Boone county.”

Larson showed excitement with the community coming out to see the exhibit.

“I like to see the public recognizing history and this is a beautiful exhibit that they have here in Belvidere at the museum of history,” Larson said.

The exhibit is now on full display for the public. A chance to honor veterans from Boone County everyday of the year.