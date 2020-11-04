Milton man killed in farming accident

MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — 69-year-old David Houfe was killed Saturday in a farming accident in the town of Milton, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner.

The accident occurred in the 6100 block of E. County Road N around 1:11 p.m.

Houfe was declared dead at the scene.

