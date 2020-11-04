Milton man killed in farming accident

MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — 69-year-old David Houfe was killed Saturday in a farming accident in the town of Milton, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner.
The accident occurred in the 6100 block of E. County Road N around 1:11 p.m.
Houfe was declared dead at the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate
- Here is how Trump and Biden could still tie in the Electoral College
- Illinois reports 7,538 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 55 deaths; Boone hits 20% positivity
- Winnebago County hospitals at ‘critical point’ as coronavirus cases surge
- Report: Trump plans ‘immediate’ recount of razor thin Wisconsin vote
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!