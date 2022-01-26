Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy shot by suspect who later killed himself

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Three law enforcement officers were attacked in the Midwest on Wednesday, with the first taking place early in the morning in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

A sheriff’s deputy was waiting for backup to arrive at a traffic stop when they were shot. Authorities said that the rookie trooper was struck several times by a passenger who ran away during the stop.

Police found the suspected shooter hiding nearby, and investigators said that the man killed himself when officers approached. The driver of the suspect car was taken into custody.

The trooper is expected to survive.