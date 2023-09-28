MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Jack’s American Pub, the Milwaukee bar that gained notoriety for offering Packers fans free drinks every time the New York Jets lost, is keeping their promotion going in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury; albeit with a slight twist.

The pub is now offering to pick up customers’ bar tabs every time the Jets win for the rest of the season. Originally, the promotion required Rodgers to start the game and the team to lose to be valid.

Jack’s generated local attention during the promotion’s first week. Packers fans flocked to the bar to watch Rodgers’ first game as a Jet and hopefully score some free drinks.

Customers quickly began running up their drink tabs and celebrating after Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon early in the game, all but ensuring a Jets loss to the formidable Buffalo Bills and free drinks.

However, sports can be cruel. The Jets miraculously outscored the Bills 10-3 in the second half and eventually won in overtime on a walk-off punt return touchdown.

Video of the bar’s patrons spread. “People are realizing the bar tabs they’ve been racking up all night, thinking certainly with Rodgers hurt, the bar was going to be paying that tab. It is setting in they are going to have to go to the bar and pay that tab,” said CBS 58 reporter A.J. Bayatpour, who was live at the bar.

According to Bayatpour, 350 people opened tabs, with the single largest bill totaling $160. The promotion prohibited group orders, beer pitchers and top-shelf liquor.

Now, fans will get another chance to drink on Jack’s. Only this time, they’ll be cheering for Rodgers’ Jets.