MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — At least six teenagers, including the suspected gunman, were injured in a mass shooting Monday afternoon following Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting occurred outside a church around 4:20 p.m. Six teenagers ranging from 14 to 19 were injured, including the 17-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody.

A fight between two females preceded the shooting, a witness told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A young man then pulled out a gun and fired off shots, the witness said.

In a Facebook Live video, two young people can be seen being treated for gunshot wounds. One young woman suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

“I just heard commotion, gunshots, people screaming,” vendor Keith Caldwell told the Journal Sentinel.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman implored parents for help during a news conference.

“Milwaukee, what’s going on with our children?” Norman said. “Parents, guardians, elders, we need to engage in ensuring that this violence that our children are bringing these streets ceases.”

The shooting in Milwaukee continues a trend of recent gun violence. 23 people were injured and 1 killed at a Juneteenth celebration shooting in Willowbrook this weekend.

Governor J.B. Pritzker released a statement after the Willowbrook shooting, calling on lawmakers across the country to enact stricter gun safety laws.