Mini-golf takes over local library, raises money for expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents teed off for a good cause at the Cherry Valley Public Library.

The library created an indoor mini-golf course for players to test out their putting skills. Between bookshelves, organizers build nine holes to be conquered by golfers of all skill levels.

Jane Lenser, the library’s Director, said the event was a great excuse to get people out of the house on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

“I think at this time of year everybody’s antsy, and looking for kind of a fun thing to do. We’re lucky we have great weather today and this weekend, and it’s just a fun thing. Libraries are about so much more than just books,” Lenser said.

An anonymous donor matched a donation of $500. The funds raised from the event will be used to purchase furniture fort he library’s upcoming expansion.

