ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a traffic crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 2700 block of N. Mulford Road.

Two vehicles collided and a green SUV flipped as a result. Witnesses told police that the green SUV was speeding, which factored into the collision.

Traffic crash investigation 2700 N Milford Rd. Northbound lanes closed for a short time. Roll over accident minor injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 31, 2021

The northbound lanes of Mulford were closed down but re-opened around 7:40 p.m.

Police say only minor injuries were reported.