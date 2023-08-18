ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The minority-owned First Cut Barber College cut a grand opening ribbon at its shop at Broadway and 9th Street on Friday.

The school offers the state minimum requirement of 1,500 hours of training, with students learning styling techniques along with shaving and beard grooming.

First Cut founder Shcherri Matlock says she’s excited about sharing her knowledge with the next generation of barbers.

“I think the purpose of having this school, is of course to teach people how to cut hair and give them an education. But also, they can kind of see where it can lead you, which is what I did. I started on 7th Street, I came over here. They can see me do it, they can do it to,” she said.

Students will complete 1,000 various barber services before they graduate.