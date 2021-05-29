Miracle Mile Rockford welcomes back car show and cruise

(WTVO) — A Stateline tradition is back in the Forest City. From burning rubber at the track to showing off your ride–it’s all part of helping a local organization.

The day started at the Rockford Speedway,- then attendees cruised their vehicles over to Don Carter Lanes for a show. Over 70 trophies were awarded.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for Miracle Mile Rockford. Organizers say they missed having the event last year due to the pandemic.

“It’s so nice to see the people out again, so many people have been vaccinated so you can see everyone’s smiles and it’s just a beautiful, and so nice to showcase the Miracle Mile,” said Miracle Mile executive director Paula Olson.

This year, bikes could even be entered into the event for an award.