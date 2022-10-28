LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A drug prevention campaign aimed at students kicked off its annual “Red Ribbon Week” in hopes of motivating children to live a healthy and positive life.

Miss Illinois, Monica Nia Jones, and Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, were on hand for the kickoff party on Friday at Rock Cut Elementary, at 7944 Forest Hills Road.

This year’s “Words Have Power” theme is meant to reinforce the message of “Be Kind to One Another,” according to the event organizers.

“They can take this and use it in their life at home, when they’re back in the classrooms, and when they’re interacting with their friends,” Jones said.

“And it’s important for kids to carry that over, not only just at home and in life, but on social media too. So, we’ve been able to talk about social media usage, how to use it healthily and how to promote kindness on social media too,” Stanke added.

This is the 32nd year of the Red Ribbon drug awareness campaign.